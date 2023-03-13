Mayor Lightfoot signs executive order requiring pay equity audits for city workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order Monday requiring pay equity audits for city workers and other workplace equity efforts during Women's History Month.

The bi-annual audits will be focused on identifying racial and gender pay discrepancies, Lightfoot's office said.

"I am deeply proud of the ways in which my administration has centered equity, particularly around gender and race," Lightfoot said in a statement. "These announcements, which will address gender and racial pay gaps, underscore my commitment to making the City of Chicago a leader in creating safer and more equitable workplaces. I call on partners in the private sector, as well as my colleagues at our Sister Agencies, to join me in not only taking an intentional look at their own workforces, but pursuing policies that create better, more inclusive workplaces for all employees."

The mayor also announced the city is launching a training for citywide municipal city staff on addressing gender-based violence and harassment in the workplace.