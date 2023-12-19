WATCH LIVE

ABC7's Tracy Butler makes favorite holiday recipe

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 2:45PM
ABC7's Tracy Butler makes favorite holiday recipe
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of the holiday, ABC 7 is featuring some of the ABC7 staff members favorite holiday recipes.

Tracy Butler made a tasty treat in the microwave. On our streaming show at 7 a.m., Tracy made her microwave peanut brittle. Below are the ingredients and directions.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • cup light corn syrup
  • dash salt
  • 1 cup Peanuts
  • 1 tsp. Butter
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla
  • 1 tsp. baking soda

DIRECTIONS:

  • In a 4-inch glass measuring cup, stir sugar, corn syrup and salt together.
  • Microwave on high for 3-minutes.
  • Add peanuts; stir and microwave on high for 2-minutes and 45 seconds.
  • Add butter & vanilla
  • Final Round 1-minute
  • pour into lightly buttered jelly roll pan.
  • Cool & then break into pieces and finally, Enjoy!!!
