ABC7's Tracy Butler makes favorite holiday recipe
ByTony Smith
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 2:45PM
Tracy Butler made a tasty treat in the microwave.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of the holiday, ABC 7 is featuring some of the ABC7 staff members favorite holiday recipes.
Tracy Butler made a tasty treat in the microwave. On our streaming show at 7 a.m., Tracy made her microwave peanut brittle. Below are the ingredients and directions.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup sugar
- cup light corn syrup
- dash salt
- 1 cup Peanuts
- 1 tsp. Butter
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
- 1 tsp. baking soda
DIRECTIONS:
- In a 4-inch glass measuring cup, stir sugar, corn syrup and salt together.
- Microwave on high for 3-minutes.
- Add peanuts; stir and microwave on high for 2-minutes and 45 seconds.
- Add butter & vanilla
- Final Round 1-minute
- pour into lightly buttered jelly roll pan.
- Cool & then break into pieces and finally, Enjoy!!!
