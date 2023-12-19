ABC7's Tracy Butler makes favorite holiday recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of the holiday, ABC 7 is featuring some of the ABC7 staff members favorite holiday recipes.

Tracy Butler made a tasty treat in the microwave. On our streaming show at 7 a.m., Tracy made her microwave peanut brittle. Below are the ingredients and directions.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup sugar

cup light corn syrup

dash salt

1 cup Peanuts

1 tsp. Butter

1 tsp. Vanilla

1 tsp. baking soda

DIRECTIONS: