pearl harbor

Chicago area survivor of Pearl Harbor attack will be laid to rest in Norridge

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local Pearl Harbor attack survivor to be laid to rest

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the Chicago area's few remaining survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest on Friday.

SEE ALSO | Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: A look back at December 7, 1941

Everett "Jim" Schlegel's visitation and funeral will be in the Village of Norridge.

He was just 22 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, the day of the attack. While working near the army's Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, Schlegel saw Japanese planes fly over the base and attack U.S. ships.

He recounted that experience with ABC7 back on the 75th anniversary of the attack in 2016.

Schlegel died at 102 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorridgehistoryworld war iipearl harborsurvivor story
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEARL HARBOR
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
WWII POW shares lessons that apply to COVID-19 pandemic
USS Arizona crew member who survived Pearl Harbor dies at 97
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends ceremony
TOP STORIES
IL reports 29,639 new COVID cases, 153 deaths
CPS students to walk out Friday in protest over school return
Inside 2019 boat crash involving Alex Murdaugh's family
US denies request to help find IL, WI women missing after plane crash
'Be Like Betty': Oak Park to honor life of Betty White
'Sick to my stomach': Dollar Tree fanatics protest new $1.25 prices
Is the end of the pandemic near?
Show More
Chicago Weather: Light snow possible Friday
Center for COVID Control pauses testing at sites across Chicago area
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in CA county
Man convicted of murdering mother, dumping body in trash can sentenced
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
More TOP STORIES News