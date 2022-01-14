Chicago area survivor of Pearl Harbor attack will be laid to rest in Norridge

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the Chicago area's few remaining survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest on Friday.Everett "Jim" Schlegel's visitation and funeral will be in the Village of Norridge.He was just 22 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, the day of the attack. While working near the army's Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, Schlegel saw Japanese planes fly over the base and attack U.S. ships.He recounted that experience with ABC7 back on the 75th anniversary of the attack in 2016.Schlegel died at 102 years old.