A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric District train in Homewood Tuesday morning, Metra said.Metra said train number #706 hit a pedestrian and extensive delays are anticipated. At about 8:50 a.m., Metra said train #760 would arrive at Millennium Station after a delay of about 45 to 55 minutes.After the pedestrian was struck all inbound and outbound traffic was halted, Metra says.The condition of the person is not known.