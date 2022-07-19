contests

Peoples Gas reveals finalists for 'ambassadog' contest; winner chosen ahead of national 811 day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Vote for People's Gas next "Ambassadog"

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans have until July 26 to cast their votes in the 2022 Peoples Gas Safe Digging "Ambassadog" contest.

More than 500 customers entered their dogs into the contest and five have been announced as finalists.

The finalists include a Siberian husky, bull terrier, miniature pinscher, border collie and a mix-breed.

People can casts their votes at peoplesgasdelivery.com.

The winning dog will be featured in Peoples Gas campaigns about safe digging and the importance of calling 811 before doing any digging yourself.

Voting runs through July 26 and the winning dog will be announced on Aug. 11, which is national 811 day.
