Metra extends deadline for students to enter 'Become a Safety Influencer' contest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra has extended its deadline for students to submit entries to their "Become a Safety Influencer" contest.

The contest is open to Chicago-area students grade K through 12 in six counties in Metra's service area. They have a chance to win up to $500 in prizes by submitting a poster or video about railway safety.

Students in grades K through 4 can submit a poster. Students in grades 5 through 8 can submit either a poster or a 30-second video. Students in Grades 9 through 12 can create a poster, video or social media post.

More information about contest rules how to enter the contest can be found on Metra's website.