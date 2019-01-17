Person armed with knife shot by officer in Addison, police say

A person who police said was brandishing a knife was shot by an Addison police officer Thursday morning, police said.

A person armed with a knife was shot by police in west suburban Addison Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 200-block of North Mill Road at about 4:25 a.m. and encountered a person armed with a knife, police said.

After telling the person to drop the knife, police said the person advanced on officers brandishing the knife and an officer fired and struck the person.

Other officers and medical personnel provided medical attention. The condition of the person is not known.

Addison police said it is an isolated incident and that there is not a danger to the public. The DuPage Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
