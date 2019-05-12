Person hit by train at CTA Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, delays expected

CTA Red Line trains are suspended between the Howard and Addison stations on the North Side for a person who was hit by a train at the Bryn Mawr stop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service is back up and running between the Addison and Howard stations on the North Side after a train hit someone on the tracks.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, CTA announced on its Twitter that services were temporarily suspended due to a "medical emergency on the tracks."



Authorities pronounced the person dead at the scene.

A train conductor was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital for treatment, the fire department said. His injuries are not believed to be serious.



Shuttle buses are providing service between Howard and Addison, the CTA said. Other alternatives to the Red Line on the North Side include the No. 22 Clark bus, the No. 36 Broadway bus and the No. 151 Sheridan bus.

As of 4 p.m., services were back up and running with significant delays according to CTA Twitter.

Red Line trains are also expected to bypass Bryn Mawr stop until further notice due to the police activity.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
Related topics:
chicago edgewater train accident trains cta
