Boat overturns in East Chicago Marina; emergency crews search for missing person in Lake Michigan

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Emergency crews are searching for a person missing in Lake Michigan after the boat they were in overturned near Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

Four people were on the boat when it capsized in the East Chicago Marina near 3301 Aldis Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources


The U.S Coast Guard rescued two people and a third was rescued by a good Samaritan, according to a U.S. Coast Guard release.

Two people are being treated for hypothermia and a third is in critical condition.

The Chicago Fire Department helicopter is assisting with the search.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
