Person shot on CTA train platform at Howard Street

CHICAGO -- A person was shot Tuesday on a CTA train platform on the North Side.Officers responded about 12:20 p.m. for a person shot at the Howard Street station that services Red, Purple and Yellow Line trains, according to Chicago policeParamedics were on the platform treating a male victim for a possible gunshot wound, according to a Chicago Fire Department official. He was in critical condition.Red, Purple and Yellow line trains are standing at Howard as police investigate, according to an alert from the CTA.