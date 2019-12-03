CHICAGO -- A person was shot Tuesday on a CTA train platform on the North Side.
Officers responded about 12:20 p.m. for a person shot at the Howard Street station that services Red, Purple and Yellow Line trains, according to Chicago police
Paramedics were on the platform treating a male victim for a possible gunshot wound, according to a Chicago Fire Department official. He was in critical condition.
Red, Purple and Yellow line trains are standing at Howard as police investigate, according to an alert from the CTA.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Person shot on CTA train platform at Howard Street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News