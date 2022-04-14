u.s. & world

Peru's pre-Inca fortress wall collapse, landslide caught on video

PERU -- A pre-Inca fortress wall dating as far back as the 10th century C.E. collapsed in northern Peru on Monday, amid heavy rains that have lashed the Andean country in recent days.

An eyewitness video captured the moment the stone wall at the Kuelap settlement, some 1,000 kilometres (3,280 feet) north of Machu Picchu, came crashing down.

Peru's Ministry of Culture said the wall that collapsed extended about 15 metres (49 feet) long and 12 metres (39 feet) high.

Settlement at Kuelap dates as far back as the 5th century, but researchers believe construction of the fortress took place between the 10th and 12th century.

The site is linked to the Chachapoyas culture, which was conquered by the Inca.
