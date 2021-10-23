Pet safety tips for Halloween 2021

Keep their diets in mind even though it's a fun holiday. There are several healthy fall or Halloween-inspired treats you can choose from to give to your pet. Keep an eye on the kiddos - chocolate is an absolute no-go for pups! Some Halloween treat-givers often choose to pass out small boxes of raisins. This option is great for children, but raisins and grapes are dangerous to dogs and can cause renal failure.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While you may want to get your furry friends into spooky season, here are some tips to keep pets safe.