35 dogs removed from Michigan City home after woman found covered in feces, maggots

Dozens of dogs were found living in deplorable conditions inside a Michigan City home after a female resident was found injured on the home's back porch. (WLS)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) --
Dozens of dogs were found living in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Indiana home.

Authorities made the grisly discovery in Michigan City after a female resident was found injured on the home's back porch. At the hospital, it was discovered that the woman was covered in urine, feces, maggots and lice, police said. Her condition was listed as serious at the time.

Once inside, officers found 34 living dogs and one dead animal. Many of the animals were in such bad shape, they could not stand or walk. They are being treated at local shelters before they could potentially be adopted.

The homeowner has relinquished control of the dogs and is being treated at a local hospital for her injuries.
