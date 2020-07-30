Pets & Animals

Alligator spotted in Lake Lynwood; search ongoing, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- An alligator was spotted in a lake in south suburban Lynwood, according to emergency officials.

Lynwood police responded to Lake Lynwood Wednesday regarding a possible alligator sighting. A photo taken at the lake appeared to confirm the validity of the sighting, police said.

Lynwood police and firefighters searched the area and used a drone to try to locate the reptile.

Cook County Animal Control was also contacted and a representative of the Chicago Herpetological Society who has experience humanely capturing alligators was brought in to help.

Residents are asked to use caution and avoid Lake Lynwood at this time. Remaining distant from the lake will also assist in locating and capturing the animal.

It's been just over a year since the infamous Humboldt Park alligator was pulled from one of the Chicago park's lagoons after multiple attempts from several wildlife captors over more than a week.
