Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tennessee -- Corey Brewer and Sarina Thompson got quite the surprise when they realized a black bear photobombed their wedding pictures.

The couple was posing for photographs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee after tying the knot when a black bear wandered into their venue, according to Storyful.

The photos show the bear wandering down the aisle, behind the newlyweds, and eventually, wandering off into the woods.


The couple's wedding photographer, Leah Shea McMahan Edmondson, said at first, being scared didn't cross her mind because she was so focused on getting the shot.

"When I stood up, he made a 'huffing' sound at me and started toward me. At this point, I am beyond scared," she said.


McMahon Edmonson said the bear eventually left of its own accord.
