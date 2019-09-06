Pets & Animals

Bear caught taking a nap in restaurant bathroom

By ABC7.com staff
Don't you hate it when this happens? You go to the powder room at a restaurant and there's a bear hogging the bathroom counter.

This happened at a lodge in Montana not far from Yellowstone National Park, so maybe it wasn't completely unexpected.

Apparently, the bear cub slipped into the ladies room unnoticed and took a nap on the counter. It turned into a long nap after U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tranquilized the bear then took it back to the wild.
