Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy shamrock-shaped treats for St. Patrick's Day

Several Brookfield Zoo animals joined in the St. Patrick's Day celebration on Sunday with shamrock-shaped nutritious treats made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin.
The zoo's orangutans, Kekasih and Kecil; Quilbert, a prehensile-tailed porcupine; Kambora, a southern hairy-nosed wombat; and the kangaroos, all received the novel enrichment items provided by the animal care staff.
In addition, the marine mammal staff prepared gelatin and ice shamrock-shaped goodies for California sea lions, Lucy and Josie; as well as gray seals Ziggy, Scooter, Kiinaq, and Tasha. Even Kirby, one of the zoo's ambassador animal police dogs got into the holiday spirit decked out in some green.
