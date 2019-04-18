Pets & Animals

Chicago Animal Care and Control rescues monkey from ambulance service garage

(Via Facebook)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Talk about a bananas day at work!

Chicago Animal Care and Control rescued a monkey Wednesday.

The agency posted the unusual call to their Facebook page using the hashtag #NotJustCatsAndDogs.

"Our staff responded to a call of a stray monkey in an ambulance service garage," the group wrote in their post. "We rescued her and are working to reunite her with her family."

The post did not say where the ambulance service garage was located, nor where they believed the family lives. The agency also didn't mention whether the monkey was microchipped, as many pet cats and dogs are.

The agency also seemed to promise an update on the monkey's future, ending their post with "Stay tuned!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolower west sidebizarreanimal rescuemonkey
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News