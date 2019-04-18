Chicago Animal Care and Control rescues monkey from ambulance service garage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Talk about a bananas day at work!Chicago Animal Care and Control rescued a monkey Wednesday.The agency posted the unusual call to their Facebook page using the hashtag #NotJustCatsAndDogs."Our staff responded to a call of a stray monkey in an ambulance service garage," the group wrote in their post. "We rescued her and are working to reunite her with her family."The post did not say where the ambulance service garage was located, nor where they believed the family lives. The agency also didn't mention whether the monkey was microchipped, as many pet cats and dogs are.The agency also seemed to promise an update on the monkey's future, ending their post with "Stay tuned!"