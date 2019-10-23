rats

Chicago ranked most rat-infested city in US: Orkin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is being called the "Rattiest City" in the U.S., according to pest control service Orkin. This marks the fifth consecutive time the company has ranked Chicago as the most rat-infested metropolis.

New York and Los Angeles take second and third place, with San Francisco-Oakland, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia rounding out the top five Rattiest Cities.

The metro regions were ranked by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 2018-2019.

The National Pest Management Association said 24 percent of homeowners report mice infestations specifically in winter, when the rodents seek shelter in warm areas.

Orkin offers some tips to keep your property rat-free, including inspecting the inside and outside of your home for rodent droppings and sealing cracks, holes and other entry points. They also recommend cleaning up any crumbs and spills immediately.

