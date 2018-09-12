PETS & ANIMALS

City Council committee considers ban on horse-drawn carriages in Chicago

A City Council committee meeting Wednesday could be the first step toward a ban on horse-drawn carriages.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
There was heated debate Wednesday at the Chicago City Council's Committee on License & Consumer Protection meeting about a proposal to ban horse-drawn carriages in the city.

The committee adjourned without voting on the issue.

Business owners and animal rights activists attended the meeting to express their positions.

Horse-drawn carriage licenses in Chicago are typically renewed in November, but a group of aldermen is pushing an ordinance that would bar horse-drawn owners from renewing their licenses, effectively putting them out of business.

RELATED: Aldermen aim to ban horse-drawn carriages in Chicago

The ordinance notes that one reason for the proposed ban is an increase in vehicular traffic. Horse-drawn carriage operators argue that their horses are well taken care of.
"I've been doing this 33 years, and there's always somebody out there trying to get rid of us for 33 years," said Cathy McFadden of Antique Coach and Carriage. "We don't work if it's under 15 degrees or over 90."

In a statement, 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez said, in part, "Horses often times must dodge cars, bicycles and pedestrians - often times for double the time allowed by law during excessive temperatures. It is time to put an end to the industry. Chicago led with humane, progressive laws when dealing with puppy mills. Horse-carriages are no different."
