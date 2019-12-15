Pets & Animals

Curious grey seal showers diver with kisses, hugs, and handshakes: VIDEO

NORTHUMBERLAND, England -- A curious creature surprised a diver in the UK with an abundance of affection.

Ben Burville caught the up-close and personal encounter with a grey seal on camera.

VIDEO: Seal smothers diver with affection in playful underwater encounter

The friendly animal is seen grabbing his hand numerous times for "flipper shakes," tugging his arm, and even laying on top of him, embracing Burville in a way that looks like a human hug.

"Sometimes my #DiveBuddies can be a bit 'clingy'," Burville joked on Twitter.

At one point the two are nose-to-nose and the seal turns around and stares straight into the camera with a heart-melting "puppy dog" look.

However, Burville, who is also a doctor, has a warning.

"They may look like dogs but are more related to bears. They have powerful flippers and claws," he said.

RELATED: Diver catches romantic grey seals snuggling underwater

He also said touching seals isn't normally a good idea.

"They have rather unpleasant bacteria in their mouths," he told Storyful. "These bacteria can cause serious infections."

Burville recorded this footage off the Farne Islands, in Northumberland, which is home to a large colony of grey seals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalscute animalscaught on videooceanssealu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gary's first black mayor, Richard Hatcher has died
Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured: CPD
Chicago City Hall spokesman fired, mayor's office says
Chicago gift givers swarm post offices on National Free Shipping Day
Riverside County deputies allegedly refused service at Starbucks
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Printers Row neighbors roast chestnuts on an open fire
Show More
Homewood mother: School didn't tell me my daughter was suicidal
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
Freight train hits pedestrian; Metra Rock Island affected
Juice WRLD funeral held, fans hold memorial at the Bean
Man accused of slapping reporter's backside charged with sexual battery
More TOP STORIES News