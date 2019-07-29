Dog rescued from water in Montrose Harbor in 'good, tail-wagging condition': police

Officer Ordaz Jimenez and FTO Terzich receive a call of a dog in the water today. With the help of CPD Marine Unit M4 and the Chicago Fire Dept. Officers resuce the dog named Leyla from Lake Michigan and safely reunite Layla to owner. Thank you officers for your hard work. pic.twitter.com/Vo0yxS5xUp — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 29, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog was rescued by police Monday in Lake Michigan on the North Side.Chicago Police Officer Ordaz Jiminez and FTO Terzich received a call for a dog in the water at the Montrose Harbor, according to a tweet by CPD. Around 10 a.m., they called the Chicago Police Marine Unit and the Chicago Fire Department for help.Police rescued the dog, named Leyla, from Lake Michigan, about half-mile offshore, and took the dog to an area vet. They reported that the dog was in "good, tail-wagging condition," a police spokesperson said.The dog was safely reunited with its owner Monday afternoon, the tweet said.