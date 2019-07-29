Pets & Animals

Dog rescued from water in Montrose Harbor in 'good, tail-wagging condition': police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog was rescued by police Monday in Lake Michigan on the North Side.

Chicago Police Officer Ordaz Jiminez and FTO Terzich received a call for a dog in the water at the Montrose Harbor, according to a tweet by CPD. Around 10 a.m., they called the Chicago Police Marine Unit and the Chicago Fire Department for help.



Police rescued the dog, named Leyla, from Lake Michigan, about half-mile offshore, and took the dog to an area vet. They reported that the dog was in "good, tail-wagging condition," a police spokesperson said.

The dog was safely reunited with its owner Monday afternoon, the tweet said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
