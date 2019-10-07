Dozens of local pets participate in annual 'Blessing of the Animals' ceremonies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of furry friends participated in the annual "Blessings of the Animals" over the weekend.The ceremony is part of the celebration for the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is patron saint of animals.Local clergy members administered the blessings at different events held around Chicago.Owners were able to bring their pets to any of the designated times and receive a "blessing". Some CPD officers even brought their patrol horses.Members of the clergy say the blessing is to recognize and embrace the emotional bond that people have with their pets.