Pets & Animals

Rescued exotic-colored bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry

By ABC7.com staff
A bizarre, exotic-looking orange bird rescued from a highway in England turned out to be a seagull soaked in curry.

Drivers saw the orange bird on the side of the road and he wasn't able to fly.

So he was taken to a wildlife hospital to be checked out.

Vets determined the seagull's feathers somehow became doused in curry, preventing him from flying properly.

All he needed was a bath to clean off all the spice.

"We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant colour and pungent smell, he was healthy," the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital wrote on Facebook.

Now, he's back to his natural white color and will soon be ready to fly - but hopefully not into any more curry dishes.

The vets named the bird Vinny - after vindaloo curry. The spicy Indian dish is usually made with chicken or pork, not seagull.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrescuebirdsveterinarianhighways
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side, CPD says
Plane clips car during landing on I-88 Tollway
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Nissan Rogue drivers say sensors cause sudden stops
66 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
Garth Brooks surprise tour to kick off in Chicago
Dad charged after son, 12, plays with gun, shoots self in hand
Show More
U of I killer's lawyers say prosecutors did secret Chinese interviews for death hearing
Cyclist injured by wrong-way scooter goes to court to find rider
WATCH: Deer hangs on Lake Michigan beach during 4th of July
ICE privacy invasion allegations add to fears about planned raids
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
More TOP STORIES News