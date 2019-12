TRACY, California -- We've all heard stories about firefighters rescuing a cat stuck in a free, but crews in California were called for a different animal.Firefighters in Tracy helped rescue a German shepherd who chased a cat up a tree and couldn't get down.The dog was about 25-feet in the air.The dog's owner called the Lathrop Manteca Fire District for help and crews used the ladder to carry the pup down.As for the cat, it scurried away in the midst of the hubbub.The Lathrop Manteca Fire District shared the story on social media.They said the dog rescue happened right after the truck dropped off Santa Claus in the town's Christmas parade.