Homeless pets receive hundreds of donated blankets

Homeless pets at Chicago's Animal Care & Control now have a more comfortable place to live while they wait to find their forever homes. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Homeless pets at Chicago's Animal Care & Control now have a more comfortable place to live while they wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of donated blankets, sheets, towels and pillows were delivered to the shelter Thursday morning after Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th Ward) put out a call for help.

"We said it's spring cleaning time, give us your old blankets, towels, sheets, pillows. Rather than throw them out, bring them on in. We don't care if they're ripped, stained, whatever," Sposato said. "The only thing we ask is that they're clean. A dog doesn't know if it's stained or ripped, and it's just way better than laying on a cold, hard floor."

The response was so overwhelming, a group of paramedics showed up to help make the delivery.

Donations are welcome anytime and animals are available to adopt from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m 365 days a year at Animal Care & Control, 2741 S. Western Avenue.
