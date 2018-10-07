PETS & ANIMALS

'Horribly neglected' cocker spaniel gets remarkable transformation from Chicago rescue group

EMBED </>More Videos

Photos and video shared by Trio Animal Foundation show cocker spaniel Sang Su with long, matted and urine-soaked fur all over his body. Trio described the animal as "horribly neglected and abused." (Trio Animal Foundation via Storyful)

Danny Clemens
CHICAGO --
A "horribly neglected and abused" cocker spaniel is almost unrecognizable after a Chicago animal rescue organization gave the dog a remarkable transformation.

Photos and video shared by Trio Animal Foundation show cocker spaniel Sang Su with long, matted and urine-soaked fur all over his body. Trio said it was hard to see the dog's face and ears through all of his fur when they took custody of the animal from an Animal Welfare League intake facility in late September.


After a team of four spent two hours performing a medical groom the 26-pound dog, who had to be sedated, he emerged looking entirely different.



Though Sang Su now looks far healthier, he still has a long road to recovery. He has to wear wraps to protect his ears, which are infected and have sores and hematomas. Sang Su also has skin and eye infections and inflammation caused by his overgrown fur.

In addition to his physical ailments, Sang Su still has psychological barriers; the dog's eyes "look vacant" and he "has yet to show happiness," Trio said.

As he recovers, Sang Su has started to eat again and has even made some new friends: Trio's therapy dog Hazel Grace and another dog, Eeyore, have been keeping Sang Su company.

"Sang Su's eyes tell a story of past horrors but his willingness to trust shows that it is not too late to make a difference in his life. Slowly but surely we will get there," Trio said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal rescuepet rescuemakeoversu.s. & worldfeel goodgood newsanimal crueltyChicago
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Chicago has second-most dog poop in US, study finds
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chicago Marathon 2018: British runner wins; thousands brave rain through 29 neighborhoods
Police: Burglary suspect shot, killed with own gun on NW Side
20 dead in crash involving limousine in upstate New York
Tropical Storm Michael will likely slam the US as a hurricane this week
McGregor fight descends into chaos as opponent attacks UFC star's trainers after win
'Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson, who played Hershel, has died
2-year-old killed in Hermosa shooting ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Some showers, storms with rising temps
Show More
6 cases of rare polio-like illness confirmed in Minnesota
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver in Portland
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
$20K reward offered for information on Rogers Park shootings
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at memorial on Far South Side
More News