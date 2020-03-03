Pets & Animals

Horses living in piles of manure rescued by MSPCA; woman faces animal cruelty charges

On the scene - the horses literally had to be dug out of the stall in which they were trapped. (MSPCA-Angell via WCVB)

LUDLOW, Mass. -- A Ludlow woman is facing animal cruelty charges after two horses were found living in stalls with piles of manure so high that the animals' backs were pressed against the barn roof rafters, causing sores, the MSPCA said.

On Feb. 5, a team from the MSPCA spent two hours digging the horses out of their stalls because the manure blocked the doors. The animals are now being cared for by the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, WCVB reported.

Nancy L. Golec of Ludlow, the former owner of the horses, has been charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. Golec was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Feb. 24.

Their overgrown and misshapen hooves contributed to imbalances that have significantly impacted their health.

"We're going to do everything possible to help them live the rest of their lives without pain, but that will be determined by the degree to which we can reshape the hooves," said Lauze.

X-rays confirmed changes to the coffin bones of both of Shakira's front hooves, but the staff are hopeful these changes will not further erode the quality of her life, the MSPCA said.

Shakira is walked gingerly off the trailer to arrive at Nevins Farm and to begin a new life.



"It really depends on the extent to which her hooves can be reshaped," added Lauze.

Tia's radiographs, however, show immense deformation of the coffin bones in her hind hooves, among other bone changes that could forever compromise her health.

The condition of Tia and Shakira's hooves shocked the rescuers, and Nevins Farm barn staff say they are the worst they have ever seen.



The Nevins Farm team will continue to rehabilitate both horses in hopes that they can be placed for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting can email barnstaff@mspca.org for more information.

Readers who wish to contribute toward the horses' mounting medical bills may do so by way of the MSPCA at Nevins Farm Ashton's Hope Fund.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimal rescuehorsesu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U Chicago Medical Center treating suspected COVID-19 case
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
9 hit with weapon, drug charges in Addison gang bust
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Chicago Archdiocese makes changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Congress held up on how to make eventual COVID-19 vaccine affordable for everyone
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday
World's best squash players compete for $500,000 prize at Windy City Open
Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer begin Tuesday
'Code of silence': Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. lays out legal defense in letter to I-Team
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
More TOP STORIES News