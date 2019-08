EMBED >More News Videos A fire at D & D Kennels in DuPage County killed 29 dogs.

A new law in Illinois will help protect dogs and cats staying in kennels.Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill Wednesday in response to the January fire that killed 29 dogs in a West Chicago facility.Kennels are now required to be staffed at all times, or owners must install a fire alarm or sprinkler system in every building where animals are housed.Illinois is the first state in the country to pass a kennel safety law.The owner of a West Chicago kennel has been charged with animal cruelty