29 dogs killed in kennel fire near West Chicago

Dozens of dogs were killed in a fire at a kennel Monday morning near west suburban West Chicago.

The fire was first reported about 5:30 a.m. at D & D Kennels, 2N441 County Farm Road, in unincorporated West Chicago, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff's office.

A patrol deputy went into the building and was able to save 22 of the dogs, but 29 dogs died in the fire, officials said. No people were injured.

County Farm Road was closed between Jefferson Street and North Avenue, but the street was reopened by 12:20 p.m., the sheriff's office said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Anyone who sees dogs running free in the area was asked to call 911.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.
