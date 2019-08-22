Pets & Animals

Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A massive cat in Philadelphia is looking for a forever home.

The Morris Animal Refuge says BeeJay, or Mr. B is two years old and weighs in at a whopping 26 pounds.

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term," said Morris Animal Refuge on Twitter.



BeeJay is a domestic shorthair cat with brown tabby and white hair.

The shelter says he is a big cat with a big heart.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can adopt him.
