PETS & ANIMALS

Who's that dog? Meet Bodhi - the stylish dog who 'dresses better than you'

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 3)

Who's that dog? Meet Bodhi - the most stylish dog in New York City | Social Superstars

Would you ever take styling tips from a dog? Well according to GQ, Bodhi is the best dressed dog in New York City.

Emily Sowa and Heather Harkins
NEW YORK --
Bodhi is an 8-year-old Shiba Inu. He was appropriately named after Patrick Swayze's iconic role as the leader of a surfing gang in the movie "Point Break."

Back in 2013 on a lazy Sunday afternoon, Ralph Lauren designer, Yena Kim, and her graphic design partner decided to dress Bodhi up in men's clothing on a whim.

Kim said, "Immediately Bodhi's face lit up and he started posing in 45 degree angles, we just had to capture it."

She posted the first image of him on social media as a joke. That joke quickly snowballed into something bigger when the next day she was contacted by GQ, the men's lifestyle magazine.

Kim said her world immediately changed, "Suddenly there was a dog out there and he dresses better than you!"

Now, Bodhi has over 355,000 followers on Instagram.

Bodhi has since been featured in campaigns for Coach, Casper, Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers just to name a few. Recently Kim has been asked to stylize an entire line of menswear for Express.
Express launched a first-to-retail work concept store in Manhattan, designed to be New York's nine-to-night destination, providing a truly interactive shopping experience. The new space will become the Express customer's go-to location for versatile work and after-work essentials.

The night we met Bodhi, he was dressed for 'nine-to-night' series, wearing a tailored Express shirt for the event. During the panel, Kim shared tips with the audience on how to build a unique personal brand.



Kim's life has drastically changed as well. The income from endorsements and product campaigns has enabled her to quit her job as a designer at Ralph Lauren to Dress Her dog in men's clothing full time, as well as consult for social media and brand building.

To see more adorable photos of Bodhi, check out MenWearDog's blog or Instagram account.

Watch more episodes of Social Superstars here!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssocial superstarsoriginalssocial mediainstagramphotographydogsNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
City Council committee considers ban on horse-drawn carriages in Chicago
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Aldermen aim to ban horse-drawn carriages in Chicago
Hikers capture video of bear charging at them on trail
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Storm nears East Coast, millions in path
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Indiana boy, 14, charged in suffocation deaths of his 2 siblings
Third Chicago police suicide in past three months
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
Police: Teen fatally stabs love triangle rival at Detroit-area school
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 more jurors sworn in Wednesday, 10 seated so far
Lincoln Towing's license revoked by state regulators
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear with patchy fog
Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'
Jewel-Osco on Near West Side closed after rodents found
FDA declares teen vaping an epidemic
More News