Pets & Animals

Men with beards carry more germs than dogs, study finds

A new study finds men with beards carry more germs than dogs.

Swiss researchers tested the facial hair of men and dog fur from various breeds.

Study author Professor Andreas Gutzeit told the BBC that the researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in the men's beards compared with the dogs' fur.

Some of the men tested positive for microbes that actually posed a threat to human health.

Experts say men should shampoo their beards regularly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News