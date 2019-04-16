Men with beards carry more germs than dogs, study finds

A new study finds men with beards carry more germs than dogs.
Swiss researchers tested the facial hair of men and dog fur from various breeds.
Study author Professor Andreas Gutzeit told the BBC that the researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in the men's beards compared with the dogs' fur.
Some of the men tested positive for microbes that actually posed a threat to human health.
Experts say men should shampoo their beards regularly.
