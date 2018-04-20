PETS & ANIMALS

PAWS Chicago extending hours for 2-day pet adoption marathon

See just a few of the dozens of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats available to adopt this weekend at PAWS Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Spring is a time for new beginnings, and it's the perfect time to welcome a homeless pet into your home!

PAWS Chicago is holding its 8th annual Spring Adopt-a-Thon this Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at its Lincoln Park adoption center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Chicago.



The no-kill shelter is extending its hours for the special two-day adoption marathon in an effort to help more than 100 homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens find a home. The event runs each day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

PAWS says, "When you adopt a pet from a No Kill animal shelter or rescue organization, you are saving two lives--the pet you adopt and another pet who can take his place."

Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.

If you're not able to bring a pet home, you can also make a donation or volunteer at PAWS' adoption centers and foster homes.
What is the adoption process like at PAWS Chicago?
- To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago, you must:
- Bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.
- Verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live (for renters and condo owners)
- Be at least 21 years of age with a government-issued photo ID
- Be available to spend up to an hour with an Adoption Counselor

What are some of the benefits of adopting from PAWS?
- Spay/neuter surgery
- All age-appropriate vaccinations
- Microchip
- Support through your pet's lifetime
- The PAWS Chicago Lifetime Guarantee, if something happens to you or you can no longer care for your pet
- Leash and collar and starter bag of Merrick Pet Food (or in Schatzi's case, a year of free food)
- Saving lives! When you adopt you helped save TWO lives--the life of the pet you are taking home and that of another who is now able to come into the adoption program.

PAWS adoption fees:

DOGS:
Adult (dogs aged seven months and older) $300*
Puppies (dogs aged six months and younger) $400*
*This fee includes a $100.00 deposit which is refundable upon completion of obedience training.
CATS: Varies by age, visit the PAWS Chicago website for adoption process and fees.

Pets are adoptable thorough PAWS Chicago at the following locations across the Chicago area:

Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center
1997 N. Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
773-935-7297 (PAWS)

Sat & Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mon-Fri: 12 - 7 p.m.

Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center
1616 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035 - Map it

224-707-1190
Wednesday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thurs & Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
