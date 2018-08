Spring is a time for new beginnings, and it's the perfect time to welcome a homeless pet into your home!PAWS Chicago is holding its 8th annual Spring Adopt-a-Thon this Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at its Lincoln Park adoption center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Chicago.The no-kill shelter is extending its hours for the special two-day adoption marathon in an effort to help more than 100 homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens find a home. The event runs each day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.PAWS says, "When you adopt a pet from a No Kill animal shelter or rescue organization, you are saving two lives--the pet you adopt and another pet who can take his place." Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.If you're not able to bring a pet home, you can also make a donation or volunteer at PAWS' adoption centers and foster homes.- To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago, you must:- Bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.- Verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live (for renters and condo owners)- Be at least 21 years of age with a government-issued photo ID- Be available to spend up to an hour with an Adoption Counselor- Spay/neuter surgery- All age-appropriate vaccinations- Microchip- Support through your pet's lifetime- The PAWS Chicago Lifetime Guarantee, if something happens to you or you can no longer care for your pet- Leash and collar and starter bag of Merrick Pet Food (or in Schatzi's case, a year of free food)- Saving lives! When you adopt you helped save TWO lives--the life of the pet you are taking home and that of another who is now able to come into the adoption program.DOGS:Adult (dogs aged seven months and older) $300*Puppies (dogs aged six months and younger) $400**This fee includes a $100.00 deposit which is refundable upon completion of obedience training.CATS: Varies by age, visit the PAWS Chicago website for adoption process and fees.Pets are adoptable thorough PAWS Chicago at the following locations across the Chicago area:1997 N. Clybourn AveChicago, IL 60614773-935-7297 (PAWS)Sat & Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Mon-Fri: 12 - 7 p.m.1616 Deerfield RoadHighland Park, IL 60035 - Map it224-707-1190Wednesday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.Thurs & Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.Saturday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.Sunday - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.