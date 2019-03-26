Pets & Animals

Penguin mating season begins at Shedd Aquarium

EMBED <>More Videos

Mating season begins for Shedd Aquarium's Magellanic and Rockhopper penguins.

CHICAGO -- Mating season begins for Shedd Aquarium's Magellanic and Rockhopper penguins.

In preparation, the penguins start straightening out their feathers and creating nests to attract the perfect mate.

Shedd's animal care experts adapt the daily light cycle in the habitat and provide an array of sticks, lavender sprigs and pebbles to indicate the start of the weeks-long nest-building process.

According to the Shedd, many of the penguins at the aquarium have habitual mates that they pair with each year and can be seen calling and chasing at suitors who get too close for comfort.

Visitors can watch their display of courting behaviors from the Polar Play Zone.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsshedd aquariumbirds
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Cook County assistant prosecutor speaks after charges dropped against Jussie Smollett
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Police search for 3rd suspect in shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
Majestic video of Humpback Whale leaping in and out of water
5 charged after pregnant woman stabbed 10 times during carjacking
Boy killed in Aurora hit-and-run
Boy, 10, kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Show More
Legalized pot sending more people to ER, study shows
Family demands answers after dog dies on flight
Plane lands in wrong city and wrong country
Drunk shopping online is big business, survey finds
Family of Wheaton College student killed at 2017 track event sues NCAA
More TOP STORIES News