Penguin mating season begins at Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO -- Mating season begins for Shedd Aquarium's Magellanic and Rockhopper penguins.In preparation, the penguins start straightening out their feathers and creating nests to attract the perfect mate.Shedd's animal care experts adapt the daily light cycle in the habitat and provide an array of sticks, lavender sprigs and pebbles to indicate the start of the weeks-long nest-building process.According to the Shedd, many of the penguins at the aquarium have habitual mates that they pair with each year and can be seen calling and chasing at suitors who get too close for comfort.Visitors can watch their display of courting behaviors from the Polar Play Zone.