Coronavirus and pets: Cat becomes first confirmed animal COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A pet cat recently tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first confirmed animal case for the virus in Illinois, state health officials announced Friday.The cat was in a home with people who had tested positive and became sick in mid-May, IDPH said.Officials said there is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans; however, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,156 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois , including 59 additional confirmed deaths Friday.