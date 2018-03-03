PETS & ANIMALS

Photos of Burmese python swallowing 35 lbs. deer released by officials

EMBED </>More Videos

Burmese python versus deer (KTRK)

FLORIDA --
A python's eyes were bigger than its stomach when it decided to attack and swallow a white-tailed deer.

Biologists say the 11-foot python weighed 31.5 pounds and the white-tailed deer weighed 35 pounds. It was a shocking sight, even for Florida scientists, where the python is an invasive species.

Officials stumbled upon the 11-foot female snake in Collier-Seminole State Park in Naples with a "large food bulge" back in April 2015, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a blog post Thursday.

The officials released details of the finding, which will be published in the March 2018 issue of the peer-reviewed quarterly Herpetological Review.

It's believed to be the "largest predator to prey ratio" ever documented in the history of the Byrmese python species, the conservancy said.

Officials safely captured and relocated the snake, which painfully regurgitated the dead fawn in the grass. Shortly after, the python was humanely euthanized. Wildlife biologists then performed an autopsy on the snake and collected genetic samples.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakedeeranimal rescueu.s. & worldFlorida
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
Batavia High School placed on lockdown following unfounded report of gunshots
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Show More
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
More News