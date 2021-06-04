Rare Montrose Beach piping plovers' eggs eaten by skunk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The rare piping plovers nesting on Chicago's Montrose Beach lost their eggs to a skunk sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, bird specialists said.The birds, named Monty and Rose, are both OK, but those who monitor the plovers saw a skunk reach into their enclosure and eat the eggs.The Chicago Park District announced last month that three eggs had appeared in the birds' breeding grounds.A couple years ago, the birds lost their nest, and days later built a second one.Wildlife officials said they'll continue to monitor the birds.This is their third year at Montrose Beach.