Rare Montrose Beach piping plovers' eggs eaten by skunk

Chicago Park District announced 3 new eggs just last month
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The rare piping plovers nesting on Chicago's Montrose Beach lost their eggs to a skunk sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, bird specialists said.

The birds, named Monty and Rose, are both OK, but those who monitor the plovers saw a skunk reach into their enclosure and eat the eggs.

The Chicago Park District announced last month that three eggs had appeared in the birds' breeding grounds.

A couple years ago, the birds lost their nest, and days later built a second one.

Wildlife officials said they'll continue to monitor the birds.

This is their third year at Montrose Beach.
