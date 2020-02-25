Pets & Animals

Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak

CENTRAL PARK -- The New York City Parks Department is reportedly rushing to save a rare duck spotted in Central Park gagging on a piece of plastic.

Bird watchers were excited to see the duck known as the "common merganser" and photos quickly spread on social media.

One photographer captured a photo of the duck Saturday with a plastic ring jammed in its bill - preventing it from feeding.


The New York Times says park rangers will take kayaks onto Central Park Lake to rescue the duck after several failed attempts by bird-watchers to reach it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscentral parkmanhattannew york cityanimal rescueabc7ny instagramduckcentral park
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 27, fatally shot inside Ravenswood Manor apartment
Which is cheaper in Chicago: Uber, Lyft or taxi?
Winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to Chicago area beginning Tuesday
Hearing to determine if Rod Blagojevich can keep law license
Chinatown restaurant crawl aims to overcome coronavirus xenophobia
Man 23, charged in South Side crash that injured 5, including 2 cops
3 local brothers win IHSA state wrestling titles at the same time
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of rain, snow Tuesday
Boy, 15, shot in Morgan Park
PETA offers $5K reward for info on dog found abandoned in trash bag
CTA to test all-door boarding on 2 South Side routes
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
More TOP STORIES News