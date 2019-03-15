Pets & Animals

Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion

EMBED <>More Videos

During the Crufts dog show, Kratu the dog took a small break in the tunnels and even strolled along the sidelines.

A lovable pooch stole the spotlight at a dog show in England.

Kratu, a happy-go-lucky rescue dog, was participating at this year's Crufts dog show.

His agility course went viral after he ignored the regular route and did it his way.

He went around the hurdles, took a small break in the tunnels and even strolled along the sidelines as the crowd cheered him on.

Kratu's owner said, "Sometimes Kratu can do the course very well and other times he likes to do it his way. You never know with him which way he is going to go!"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videodog
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Show More
College admissions scandal mastermind graduated from Niles West
Dog lost in mountains for 48 hours rescued by coast guard
Naperville man pleads not guilty to DUI, homicide charges in death of Downers Grove North student
Century City mall: LAPD respond to report of man with gun
40th Ward Ald. O'Connor slams opponent Vasquez over rap lyrics
More TOP STORIES News