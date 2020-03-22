CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tyson the porcupine's had a busy week.
His regular check-up took place at the Shedd Aquarium's onsite animal hospital.
Despite his "prickly" quills, the vets gave the 5-year old a head to toe exam-including eye tests and dental cleaning.
He was sedated for the exam.
On Thursday, Tyson went on a field trip through the museum.
He visited the penguin habitat, watched fish swim and enjoyed the birds--all while snacking on a perch.
The Shedd will remain closed to the public through April 20, in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 can't stop Shedd porcupine from getting his regular check-up
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More