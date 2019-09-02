Shelter animals in path of Hurricane Dorian headed to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some animals living at shelters in the path of Hurricane Dorian will be coming to Chicago.The storm struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm. With its maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, Dorian tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore, equaling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before the storms were named.According to PAWS Chicago, a rescue group called "Nala's New Life" will be driving two vans with dozens of pets from Palm City, Florida, to Illinois in the upcoming days.