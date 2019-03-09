Pets & Animals

Vets rescue crying dog from frozen pond in Lisle

A veterinarian and a technician rescued a dog from a frozen pond in Lisle.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A dog was rescued from a frozen pond in Lisle.

Doctor Alex Newman said someone called the Partners and Paws Veterinarian Services after hearing a dog crying behind the Hyatt Regency.

Dr. Newman and a technician left the animal hospital to help and the technician went out onto the ice.

They've nicknamed the dog Elsa Hyatt. They said the dog has a fractured pelvis. The injury was not a result of being on the ice.

The dog's owners could not be located because the dog was not micro-chipped.

They're now looking for someone to foster Elsa.
