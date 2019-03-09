Vets rescue crying dog from frozen pond in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A dog was rescued from a frozen pond in Lisle.
Doctor Alex Newman said someone called the Partners and Paws Veterinarian Services after hearing a dog crying behind the Hyatt Regency.
Dr. Newman and a technician left the animal hospital to help and the technician went out onto the ice.
They've nicknamed the dog Elsa Hyatt. They said the dog has a fractured pelvis. The injury was not a result of being on the ice.
The dog's owners could not be located because the dog was not micro-chipped.
They're now looking for someone to foster Elsa.
