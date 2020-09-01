animals

Video shows bears searching for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store

Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area are getting a little too comfortable with humans.
Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area are getting a little too comfortable with humans.

Videos recently taken by locals show several scary encounters between bears and people inside a Kings Beach convenience store over the last few weeks.

One video captured a bear lying on the floor and eating candy and crackers. Another video shows a bear inside the story on August 12, and a customer swatting the bear's backside as it ran out.

Video from last month shows a store employee trying to prevent a different bear from entering the store, and the bear lunging at him.

"Not in the job description no. Not at all... fighting off bears was not in the job description," said store clerk, Paul Heigh.

The bears aren't just paying visits to the local gas stations. Another video even shows a bear inside a Kings Beach Safeway Supermarket.

WATCH: Smarter-than-average bear wheels trash bin outside Florida home
EMBED More News Videos

We see a lot of videos of bears going through the trash, making a mess. But not this very polite black bear.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake tahoewild animalslake tahoebearanimalsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
Birth of panda cub brings 'joyous news' to the National Zoo
Lifeguards capture shark with their bare hands at CA beach
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump takes part in roundtable talk in Kenosha
IL reports 1,492 new COVID-19 cases
Person dies after shootout with police in Pilsen; 2 others in custody
FBI-Chicago warns gang cabal may be targeting police officers
1 in custody after Warrenville standoff
Suburban accountant sentenced for embezzling $77M
Charges dropped against woman in Winnetka pier incident
Show More
52 former Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination
Third coronavirus vaccine reaches final US testing
2 children missing after being swept away in flash flood in NC
IN reports 721 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, scattered showers and storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News