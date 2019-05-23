Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cat throws haymakers at coyote in fight outside California home

ALTADENA, Calif. -- A coyote was confronted by a cat outside an Altadena home and the feline stood its ground, fighting the wild animal and scaring it away.

The spat was captured on a home doorbell camera.

The residents say the cat, who isn't their pet, was apparently protecting their home.

The feisty feline swiped at the coyote as it tried to walk past a couple of times, but the pet showed it wasn't a scaredy-cat. The pair chased around parked car in the driveway of the home before the coyote took off.

The homeowner said the cat wasn't harmed during the encounter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniapetcoyotescatsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, among 2 critically wounded in South Side shooting
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Visitation for murdered woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez begins Thursday
Jailhouse informant says cellmate confessed to strangling teenager David Chereck
Babysitter charged in sex assault of 2 boys
Birth tourism: Foreign women travel to deliver babies in U.S. to gain citizenship for newborns
Baby dies after 5 hours in daycare van; co-owner arrested
Show More
Judge expected to decide if records in Jussie Smollett case will be released
Chicago Uncovered: Vista Tower
Girl, 17, missing from Ashburn 2 weeks
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm and windy Thursday
Sex act at high school streamed online against student's will
More TOP STORIES News