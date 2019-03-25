Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Little girl helps her pony overcome tiny obstacle

This little girl is very patient with her pony Noodle and apparently gives her the confidence she needs to trot over a tiny obstacle.

HAMPSHIRE, U.K. (WLS) -- It's the adorable story of friendship between a young girl and her pony. Her mom, Caroline Seignot-Griffiths, caught the pair of them perfectly in step in this cute video.

She is very patient with her pony Noodle and apparently gives her the confidence she needs to trot over a tiny obstacle.

At first, the pony can be seen hesitating in front of the jump, that is when the girl lowers the bar, encourages Noodle to follow her and she leads the pony to trot over the jump.
