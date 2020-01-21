Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Stray dog helps school children safely cross the street

BATUMI, Georgia -- A stray dog in the former Soviet republic of Georgia has become an internet sensation after it was filmed helping groups of kindergarten students to cross a busy street.

The dog was filmed in the town of Batumi, barking at cars to get them to stop so the children can use a crosswalk safely. It can then be seen walking next to the kids, until they're finished crossing.

The person who filmed the video, Beqa Tsinadze, said the stray dog lives in the neighborhood and is called Kursha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschildrenanimalsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Fire destroys Skokie home
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
TSA's weirdest finds of 2019
Rush University opens LGBTQ health resource center
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Show More
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father, 74, in West Town
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
Peter takes away a rose after many call one woman 'fake'
Car crashes into clothing store on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News