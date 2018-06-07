PETS & ANIMALS

Water contamination leaves baby gorilla orphaned at Milwaukee County Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby gorilla at the Milwaukee County Zoo has been left orphaned when both of her parents died in April, and zoo officials believe contaminated water may be to blame for their dea (WLS)

A baby gorilla at the Milwaukee County Zoo has been left orphaned when both of her parents died suddenly in April, and zoo officials believe contaminated water may be to blame for their deaths.

Male gorilla Cassius and female Naku got sick so quickly that they couldn't be saved.

"We were obviously devastated when the first gorilla died and demoralized when the second gorilla died," said Vickie Clyde, the zoo's veterinarian.

Necropsy results showed that both apes died from gastrointestinal infections that were likely caused by E. Coli. Officials said it's impossible to know exactly where the bacteria came from, though Clyde said these types of infections are almost always carried by the water system.

"We do everything we can to take the best care of our animals, and this had never happened before," she said.

The zoo is changing its protocol on cleaning procedures before feeding and watering animals.

Officials said the E. Coli contamination was only present in the water supply for the gorilla exhibit. Extensive testing performed by the city confirmed that the water visitors drink was not affected.

"It's devastating to hear, but I'm glad they at least found out what was causing the problem," said zoo visitor Kim Tinder.

The gorilla exhibit remains closed as zookeepers help orphan Zahra adapt.

"Every time we come here it's the penguins and the apes, that's what my kids wanna see first, so yeah, it's sad," Jodi Simerl, mom of some young zoo patrons, said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsgorillaszoocontaminated water
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News