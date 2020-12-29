Winter coyote sightings in urban areas, 'no cause for alarm,' say Indiana wildlife officials

Coyotes become more active during the winter and they are common across the state of Indiana, even in urban areas like downtown Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend, the department said in a release.
"Where people are, coyotes follow," the release said. "Coyotes like to eat animals and plants that thrive around yards and homes. Their diet includes rabbits, mice, fruit, and squirrels. They thrive around people because of the abundant food that comes with human development."
Coyotes are an important and beneficial part of Indiana's wildlife community. They help control rodent populations and clean up carrion, officials said.
According to the DNR, problems between coyotes and people are uncommon but there are ways to prevent them.
Follow these quick tips for making your yard less attractive to coyotes:
If you see a coyote, try to make it uncomfortable: