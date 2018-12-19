PETS & ANIMALS

ZooLights illuminating Lincoln Park Zoo through January 6

ZooLights is back at the Lincoln Park Zoo through January 6.

There's free holiday fun for the whole family at the Lincoln Park Zoo this winter - all under the glow of 2.5 million lights!

ZooLights is back at the Lincoln Park Zoo for its 24th year. The display runs most nights from 4:30 - 9 p.m. through January 6.

Visitors can enjoy holiday drinks and snacks as the zoo grounds are transformed into a glittering winter wonderland, as well as take photos with Santa, view live ice-sculpture carving and enjoy strolling carolers.

You can even wind your way through the light maze, a labyrinth of 30,000 twinkling lights.

